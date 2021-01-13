BTS wins multiple awards at GAON Chart Music Awards 2021

The Bangtan Sonyeondan boys received an impressive number of awards at the annual ceremony.

The GAON Chart Music Awards 2021 was held with all the necessary measures to host many K-pop celebrities. The boys of BTS were winners of 7 music categories.

All the impact that BTS had during 2020, was reflected in the ceremony 10 of the GAON Chart Music Awards, the group of Big Hit Entertainment maintained its international popularity with singles and promotional songs.

The gala is considered one of the most important for K-pop , for years it has been organized by Gaon Chart , a company dedicated to measuring in graphics the impact of the songs of groups and soloists in South Korea, it is also one of the rankings most important in the Asian continent.

BTS WON 7 AWARDS AT THE 2021 GAON CHART MUSIC AWARDS

Apparently, number 7 is the one of luck for the band led by RM , the artists swept several categories . These are the awards that BTS won at the 2021 GAON Chart Music Awards ceremony.

Digital Music Artist of the Year:

February: ON.

May: IU’s Eight in collaboration with Suga.

August: Dynamite.

November: Life Goes On.

Albums OTY: Map Of The Soul: 7 and BE.

Retail Album of the Year: Map Of The Soul: 7

BTS was the most awarded band in a single night by the GAON Chart Music Awards 2021, in addition to maintaining a place in the top of the popularity charts in different months. Congratulations to BTS !