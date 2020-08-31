BTS wins Best Group award at MTV VMAs 2020

BTS wins the first prize of the night at the MTV VMAs 2020 and is crowned Best Group. MTV night has already started in New York City, the pre-show began at 5:30 in the afternoon, Mexico time and the first winners have already been announced. As the red carpet unfolds, the first categories have already announced the artists who will take home the “Moon Person” trophy.

BTS, who have gained massive popularity in music and K-pop, have extended their success to the hottest galas in the industry. ARMY faced great fandoms, but once, effort, loyalty, and great support from fans made BTS take their trophy home.

Through a video, Bangtan thanked ARMY for winning “Best Group” for the second year in a row, they also expressed their gratitude to MTV, as they also considered them as part of the line up, being their debut at said ceremony and the perfect opportunity to make a boom with the first official presentation of “Dynamite”.

The K-pop idols promised ARMY that they will continue to make more music to comfort the heart of their fandom. This is the first “Moon Person” of the night for the boys, but they are expected to earn their other nominations. Congratulations, BTS!



