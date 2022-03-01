BTS wins at Korean Music Awards 2022 and breaks two new records

BTS makes history again! This was demonstrated at the 19th edition of the ‘Korean Music Awards’ (KMA), after the winner was announced in one of the most important categories of the awards.

In recent years, BTS has proven to be a barrier at award ceremonies. And the night of the Korean Music Awards was no exception as they managed to break two new personal records.

After winning the “Musician of the Year” award, the boys of Bangtan Sonyeondan became the first boy group to win the category three times.

As if that were not enough, the previous record was not the only one that the group broke that night. Bangtan Sonyeondan is the only group to have won five daesang awards. One more record for an unforgettable night for the boys and ARMY.

Although BTS was not at the venue to receive their award, they sent a video from another location to send words of thanks to their fans.

WHAT DID BTS SAY IN THEIR ACCEPTANCE SPEECH AT KOREAN MUSIC AWARDS?

After the winner was announced, the BTS boys gave their award acceptance speech. In which they thanked ARMY and the people who showed love to their music, for helping them obtain the “Musician of the Year” award.

They commented that they felt happy that they got closer to more people with Butter and Permission to Dance. They thanked ARMY for their unconditional support. In addition to this, they assured that they would continue their efforts to spread Korean music around the world.

WHICH DAESANGS HAS BTS WON?

If you were wondering what other years the boys had taken home the award. The answer is simple. BTS won the “Musician of the Year” category in 2018, 2019, and 2022. It is important to note that the 2018 and 2019 awards made BTS the first group to receive the Daesang “Musician of the Year” award for two consecutive years.

In addition to that, they took home “Song of the Year” in 2019 and 2021 with Fake Love and Dynamite, respectively.

We send our congratulations to BTS and ARMY on their awards!

The good news for BTS and ARMY continues as Suga performed a live to reconnect with her fans, did you miss it? Look what happened!