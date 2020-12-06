BTS wins 9 crowns including “Singer of the Year Award”!

On the afternoon of December 6, Asia’s largest music award ceremony “2020 MAMA (Mnet ASIAN MUSIC AWARDS)” was held, and BTS received the “Singer of the Year Award”.

BTS also added “Song of the Year Award”, “Album Award of the Year”, “Men’s Group Award”, “Men’s Group Best Dance Performance Award”, “Best Music Video Award”, “Best Collaboration Award”, “Worldwide Fans’ Choice Award”, and “Worldwide Icon Of The”. He won the “Year Award” and achieved nine amazing crowns at “2020 MAMA”.

In the award speech, he thanked the fans and staff, and also thanked SUGA, who is resting due to an injury, and showed the bonds between the members.

“Mnet ASIAN MUSIC AWARDS (MAMA)” is one of the largest music awards ceremonies in Asia hosted by CJ ENM.

Started in 1999, it has been held in Korea for about 10 years. After that, it was held in Macau in 2010, Singapore in 2011, Hong Kong from 2012 to 2016, Vietnam / Japan / Hong Kong in 2017, Korea / Japan / Hong Kong in 2018. I came. In 2019, it was held in Japan, making it the first dome event in MAMA history. In 2020, it will be held online from South Korea in a non-face-to-face manner.



