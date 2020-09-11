BTS Wins 8th Trophy with ‘Dynamite’ on ‘Music Bank’BTS again took home their winning trophy for their new song’ Dynamite ‘.

This trophy was obtained by BTS in the latest episode of the program ‘Music Bank’ which aired on Friday (11/09).

Even though they did not promote the song ‘Dynamite’ on music programs, BTS was still able to rank first with a score of 7454 points.

BTS managed to beat Super Junior D&E who was in second place with 3672 points for the song ‘B.A.D’.

This is the 8th trophy that BTS has won on a South Korean music program since releasing the English song ‘Dynamite’.

Congratulations to BTS and ARMY once again on the trophy that has been obtained!



