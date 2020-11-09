BTS wins 4 categories of MTV EMA 2020 awards

The Bangtan Boys continue to sweep the awards shows, the K-pop band received 3 awards at the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards ceremony.

A few hours ago another installment of the MTV Europe Music Awards was held, this 2020 was attended by several stars such as: Doja Cat, Sam Smith, Little Mix, Johnny Orlando, Maluma, Anne Marie and Alicia Keys.

Due to restrictions due to the difficult health situation that the world is going through, the MTV EMA 2020 underwent some modifications and several artists did not appear, but were online.

Jin, Jimin, Suga, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope and V could not miss in this important installment, the K-pop idols were nominated in several categories, of which they stood out in four, being one of the bands with the greatest statuettes of the night.

BTS BOYS MAKE HISTORY AT 2020 MTV EMA AWARDS

The South Korean boy band won ‘Best Group’, another for ‘Best Fandom’, ‘Best Virtual Live’ with ‘BangBangCon: The Live’ and ‘Best Song’ with the single ‘Dynamite’, the 7 singers and rappers sent a message special thanking her fans for the support they have received.

Jungkook explained that it was very important for them to thank ARMY for their love, BTS’s Golden Maknae said that their goal with ‘Dynamite’ was to make a song so that their fans would not experience difficult times.

On the other hand, J-Hope dedicated her 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards award to ARMY, the Big Hit Entertainment rapper expressed that she was very happy because her audience deserves that kind of recognition.

Notably, the ‘Best Fandom’ category has been from ARMY for three consecutive years, setting a new benchmark for awards that recognize the best in international music.

Yesterday the winners of The Big 20 Charts awards were announced, the singers and rappers of BTS shone in 6 different categories, showing their power and presence on social networks.



