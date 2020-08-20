BTS will premiere Dynamite, all you need to know about Mv

Get ready for the premiere of Dynamite and know all the details to support BTS. BTS is about to release a new music video, this time it will be for the song Dynamite, a melody with a retro vibe that you will surely love. Find out everything you need to know before its premiere and show your support for the K-Pop group.

After the successful release of Map Of The Soul: 7 and Map Of The Soul 7: The Journey, the idols that make up BTS continued their preparations to surprise their fans with new music. Before the premiere of a new album, BTS will show the MV for Dynamite, a clip that, through the colors, clothes and melody, will take us on a journey to the past during which we will enjoy a new facet of the members of the group and their work together.

What should you know about this video? The MV for Dynamite is slated to premiere in a few hours, but the schedule will depend on the area you are in. If you want to enjoy the music video from the moment of its premiere, you can find the times for its release below



