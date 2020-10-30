BTS will perform at the 2020 American Music Awards

BTS will have a participation in the American Music Awards and to remind us they have launched an incredible announcement. Check it out here!

BTS is preparing to perform “Dynamite” at the 2020 American Music Awards on November 22, in the meantime they have presented us with an announcement to remind us of their participation in the event.

K-pop superstars BTS will present the television debut of their upcoming single and present their No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 at the awards show, which will air at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

It has been a week of great news for ARMY, since as we previously informed you in La Verdad Noticias, BTS’s collaboration with Halsey, “Boy With Luv”, officially reached the 1 billion views mark 18 months after its premiere. In the same framework, the group tied Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran for the sixth most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart.

Given all the successes and the charisma of the idols, it is quite normal that the ARMY is excited to see the participation of BTS in the American Music Awards 2020, in order to remember this moment forever.

The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch are the top nominees at this year’s AMAs with eight nominations each, followed by Megan Thee Stallion with five and Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Bad Bunny and DaBaby with four each.

The announcement of BTS’s participation

LISTEN UP, ARMY! @BTS_twt will make the TV debut of their highly anticipated new single, and perform their record breaking hit “Dynamite” at the 2020 #AMAs! Don't miss it, November 22nd at 8/7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/K7N62Jx3J7 — American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 30, 2020

