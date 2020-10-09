BTS will not be exempt from military service

So far many people have voiced their opinion on BTS’s military service, but the organization’s administrative office revealed their decision on what will happen.

The boys of Bangtan Sonyeondan have risen to worldwide popularity, dominated the charts, filling concert venues in a large number of countries, and of course, generating astonishing profits. Therefore, having to temporarily retire from his career to fulfill his military service might not be what the K-Pop group and fans expect.

That is why a large number of people have commented through social networks about the possibility that idols do not have to leave the stage to fulfill their duty.

Considering that Olympic athletes can be exempted from military service, some have pointed out that BTS’s contribution to South Korea should also bring them that benefit, as they have made an impact never before seen in K-Pop, but the fans are not the only ones who have spoken about it.

Various politicians were said to have launched proposals facilitating BTS’s fulfillment of military service, but so far none of them have been officially accepted. The military organization had not tipped the balance towards either position, but has now revealed what will happen to the duty of these idols.

THE MILITARY HUMAN RESOURCES ADMINISTRATION DECIDES IF BTS WILL GO TO THE ARMY

An administrative statement, it was established that the members of the K-Pop group Big Hit Entertainment will not be exempted from their duty as Korean citizens, so they must fulfill their military service like the rest of the men in the country.

Despite this, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, V and RM could request that their service be postponed, but their proposal will have to be approved as in other cases according to the legislature.

