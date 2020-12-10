BTS will light up Christmas with Dynamite Holiday Remix

BTS had one of the best years, at the beginning of December they decided to release a Christmas version of Dynamite, the remix of Holiday already has a release date. We tell you all the details below.

‘Dynamite’ was one of the most listened to songs of the year, the members of BTS showed off with their interpretation in English language, they fell in love with the international public with their retro and fun style.

The Bangtan Boys single reached the top positions on the popularity charts, swept the Billboard Hot 100 and became one of the most viewed MVs on YouTube, exceeding 677 million views.

ARMY was able to enjoy different musical styles in a single song, and the K-pop stars released different versions of ‘Dynamite’ such as: EDM, Poolside, 70’s, Tropical and Acustic. Now, the members of BTS prepared a very Christmas surprise for their followers.

Big Hit Entertainment released a press release, they announced the release of ‘Dynamite Holiday Remix’, a Christmas version of the song, the agency revealed that the boy band received a lot of love and they want to reward him with a magical gift.

WHEN IS THE ‘DYNAMITE HOLIDAY REMIX’ RELEASED?

‘Dynamite Holiday Remix’ was described as a track full of warm and bright feelings, the Beyond The Scene performers commented on their excitement for Christmas and will look forward to joining ARMY for the holidays and welcoming in the new year.

The new version of the single will feature vocals and rap by Jin, RM, J-Hope, V, Jimin, Suga, and Jungkook with signature sounds and arrangements of the season. What surprises did the BTS guys plan?

The premiere of ‘Dynamite Holiday Remix’ will be on Friday, December 11 at 2 p.m. South Korea time, it will be available on different online platforms such as YouTube and Spotify. YAY!

Internet users’ reaction was immediate, they posted messages on social networks where they shared their enthusiasm for the next release. Are you excited for the premiere of ‘Dynamite Holiday Remix’?

Recently, the idols of BTS positioned themselves as the band of 2020, an important media interviewed them to do an analysis about their year, the members of the boy group opened their hearts about the achievements they achieved.



