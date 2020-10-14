BTS: Will Jin be at the premiere of “BE” album?

Jin is close in age to enlist in South Korean military service, but what will happen to BTS’s new album?

It’s almost time for another iconic BTS comeback, this one with their retro disco-pop-themed single, “Dynamite.” But fans are wondering, will the debut of the new album “BE” be before Jin goes to the military? This is what we know about the oldest member of this K-pop group.

The release date of BTS’s new album

In the immediate aftermath of “Dynamite,” this K-pop group is back with another announcement. Her album entitled Be, is released during November 2020.

Although there will be a limited number of physical copies sold, fans are looking forward to hearing more music with RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

“BE (Deluxe Edition) contains the most ‘BTS-esque’ music yet,” Big Hit said in a statement on the Weverse app.

The statement continued, “BTS’s latest story begins by stating that ‘even in the face of this new normal, our life goes on’ and imparts a message of healing to fans and the world.”

What about BTS’s military service?

As healthy men and citizens of South Korea, these artists are expected to serve in the military. Although certain people are exempt from the service, including award-winning Olympians and classical musicians, it was recently decided that K-pop idols are expected to join the military.

That means that even though BTS is still releasing music and is one of the biggest boy bands in the world, the members will serve depending on when their birthdays are. BTS’s oldest member Jin was expected to perform in December 2020.

When will Jin’s military enlistment be?

As the biggest member of BTS, fans anticipated that Jin would have to step back from the group for his next birthday on December 4. Although it will still have to serve, according to a statement from Big Hit Entertainment, the date may be pushed back another year.

“BTS is made up of members born between 1992 and 1997 who must enlist as active duty soldiers. It has been assessed that it will be possible for the oldest member, Kim Seok Jin, to delay his enlistment until the end of 2021, according to the military service law, ”the company said, according to the Soompi translation.

That means if BTS wanted to tour after Be’s release, that’s a possibility. However, the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) must also be taken into account, which has already postponed its Map of the Soul world tour in early 2020.

The “Dynamite” music video is now available on YouTube Music by BTS, including their recently released album Map of the Soul: 7, which is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, and most major platforms. How do you think the band will change with Jin’s temporary departure?



