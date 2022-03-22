BTS will have more surprises within its collaboration with Free Fire

Ready to enjoy everything that BTS has prepared together with Free Fire? There will be more releases than we thought and K-Pop idols are about to release a surprise that will arrive as part of the collaboration.

Previously, it was announced that the HYBE group was about to present a collaborative project together with the Garena Free Fire video game, which is also world famous among fans. Expectations grew instantly, but what will we see within this collaboration?

Although the video game was expected to include new skins inspired by each of the members of BTS, this is not the only game plan, as more details and surprises were recently revealed and will be presented in a very short time.

BTS and Free Fire will even launch a program of a couple of episodes, here we tell you everything you need to know so you don’t miss anything about it.

THE FREE FIRE X BTS SHOW, WHAT IS IT AND WHEN WILL IT BE PREMIERE

The collaboration of K-Pop idols with this video game will also allow us to see a special two-episode variety show called The Free Fire x BTS Show, in which the idols will meet to chat and discuss some aspects of the game. In addition, different items and elements can be purchased for Free Fire such as gestures, music tracks, etc.

The Free Fire x BTS Show will be broadcast through the game and you can watch it from March 23, do you plan to watch it from the premiere?

BTS in a video for their collaboration with Free Fire. | Source: Twitter @freefirelatino

BTS WILL TAKE OVER FREE FIRE

In addition to the previously mentioned, it has been announced that there will be posters and illustrations related to this BTS collaboration throughout the game map, but if you want to find them you should be very careful as they will be distributed randomly.

We are only a few days away from the beginning of this collaboration through the screen, stay tuned for more news from the idols.

We recently told you that several members of BTS are working on their mixtapes and other releases, Taehyung earned the title of musical genius for the progress he has had recently with the songs he is preparing.