BTS will give concert for the first time since the epidemic

Following the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the famous K-Pop group BTS was forced to cancel their world tour.

After almost a year of absence, the group will give its first live concert, according to information confirmed to Somagnews.

The event, “2021 New Year’s Eve Live,” will take place on December 31 outside of the South Korean capital Seoul and will feature other Big Hit label groups, including NU’EST, GFriend, and ENHYPEN.

It should be noted that there will be limited seats available, in accordance with the government’s coronavirus safety guidelines, although Big Hit did not specify the numbers. The show will be streamed online.

“It will be the first concert to feature Big Hit artists at a major event, crowned with the countdown to welcome the New Year,” said the band’s company.

BTS concert cancellation due to COVID

The seven members of BTS had to cancel their tour of almost 40 concerts in Asia, Europe and the United States, which was to begin in April, when the coronavirus spread around the world.

They played a virtual concert last month, attracting more than 990,000 spectators from 191 countries and bringing in about 50 billion won ($ 45 million) in ticket sales.

Their latest hit was “Dynamite,” their first all-English song, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart in September.

