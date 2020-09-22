BTS will give a speech at the UN Assembly, live broadcast

The boys of BTS were invited to give an emotional speech to the 75th General Assembly of the United Nations, the singers and rappers will send a hopeful message to everyone, these are the schedules and transmission links.

The Bangtan Boys have become one of the most famous K-pop bands in the world, they are representatives of the worldwide musical phenomenon of South Korea, so their voice is very important for many generations.

Recently, the Korean Committee of UNICEF published a report in which the presence of Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V, Suga and RM was announced at the 75th General Assembly of the United Nations, the gone of the company Big Hit Entertainment will be as special guests in the organization and will give an important speech.

The members of BTS will be part of the official activities of the Group of Friends of Solidarity for Global Health Security of the UN, it was anticipated that the message of the interpreters of ‘Dynamite’ will be about the impact of the global pandemic in the future of the young population of the world.

It is not the first time that the Bangtan Boys decorate such an important ceremony for the UN and UNICEF as they have been official spokespersons for various humanitarian and social campaigns such as ‘Love Yourself’.

TIMETABLE AND LINKS TO WATCH BTS’S SPEECH AT THE 75 UNITED NATIONS GENERAL ASSEMBLY THIS SEPTEMBER 23.

SCHEDULE:

7:00 AM: El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Belize and Honduras.

8:00 AM: Peru, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama and Colombia.

9:00 AM: Paraguay, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Dominican Republic, Cuba and Bolivia.

10:00 AM: Chile, Uruguay, Brazil and Argentina.

24th September:

3:00 PM: Spain.



