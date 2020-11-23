BTS will be on The Late Late Show today

BTS will meet again with James Corden on The Late Late Show to perform a new performance with “Life Goes On”, don’t miss the live broadcast.

The idols of BigHit began with the promotional activities of their new album, having a large international fan base they will perform in some American shows, the first of them was Good Morning America, whose presentation was projected on the screens of Time Square. Papa Mochi and Jimin will meet once again, we tell you how, when and where to watch the show live.

Through their official social networks, James Corden announced that BTS will perform a new performance of “Life Goes On”, their new MV, on The Late Late Show, one of the most popular night shows on TV. The host shared a photo of the boys in the middle of a set similar to the living room of a Christmas house.

The boys changed the pajamas for new outfits ideal for winter, consisting of Christmas sweaters and comfortable clothes, the walls of the room are decorated with some ornaments of the time and to the joy of ARMY Suga it will be part of the performance, since they managed to record the presentation before your shoulder surgery.

James Corden also joked with fans by doing math calculations for the different times of various countries that will follow the live broadcast. If you don’t want to miss the show, we leave you a list with schedules and links so you can enjoy BTS on The Late Late Show. The host also changed his profile name to “Papa Mochi” with the purple emoji that characterizes the K-pop group.

It is not known if they will only do a performance of “Life Goes On” or if they will have an interview or dynamic in real time from South Korea.

DON’T MISS BTS IN THA LATE LATE SHOW, HOW TO WATCH THE LIVE PERFORMANCE

The Late Late Show Broadcast Schedules:

NOVEMBER 23

11:27 PM Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Honduras and Mexico.

NOVEMBER 22TH

12:27 AM Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and Panama.

1:27 AM Dominican Republic, Cuba, Bolivia, Puerto Rico and Venezuela.

2:27 AM Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Brazil and Paraguay.

6:27 AM Spain.



