BTS will be in the special ‘Person of the Year’

Get ready to enjoy a performance by BTS to celebrate their success in TIME magazine, the idols prepared a show that will prove why they are the Artist of the Year and here you will find how to watch the live broadcast.
The K-Pop group conquered music charts around the world, now that 2020 is nearing conclusion, it has been revealed that Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, RM, Suga and V have earned the title as Entertainer of the Year in the US-based medium.
In honor of this appointment and to reconnect with their fans, BTS will have an exclusive presentation on NBC, where they will present their song Dynamite and will be recognized for their great success.
Do not miss this special event and follow the transmission of the television show, we will tell you what are the schedules for each place.
TIMETABLE FOR THE PERSON OF THE YEAR SPECIAL
The idol group has received multiple compliments after being named the Artist of 2020 and will now surprise with a magnificent show that will air in just a few hours.
December 10
9:00 PM Mexico, Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Honduras
10:00 PM Peru, Panama, Colombia, Ecuador
11:00 PM Dominican Republic, Cuba, Bolivia, Puerto Rico and Venezuela
December 11
12:00 AM Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Brazil and Paraguay
5:00 AM Spain