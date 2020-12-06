BTS will be at the MAMA 2020, follow the live broadcast

We are just a few hours away from the 2020 Mnet Music Awards, we tell you how you can see the awards ceremony and the performance of BTS live.

We have already witnessed several of the most iconic K-Pop events that take place in the last months of the year, if you want to be part of the next BTS show then follow the advice that we share below and you will be able to see their presentation during the Mnet streaming.

This show is distinguished by being one of the largest in South Korea and bringing together great stars who demonstrated their strength and popularity around the world, where each one will show their potential with a show on the big stage.

BTS could not miss this event, since in addition Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, V and RM are nominated within several categories and all ARMY will want to see them win.

Here you will find everything you need to see the awards in its edition for 2020, pay close attention to all the details about schedules and links.

LINE UP THAT WILL BE PRESENT AT MAMA 2020

The musical show will bring together several of the greatest exponents of K-Pop worldwide, who prepared surprising shows that you can enjoy from the comfort of your home. Actor Song Joong Ki will host the show, so K-drama fans will be happy to see them too.

The line up for the Mnet Asian Music Awards includes:

Bts

SEVENTEEN

GOT7

NCT

ATEEZ

TWICE

STRAY KIDS

MONSTA X

(G) I-DLE

THE BOYZ

MAMAMOO

TXT

ENHYPEN

OH MY GIRL

CRAVITY

IZ * ONE

JO1

TIMETABLE FOR THE EVENT

Before the award ceremony, the K-Pop groups will parade through the carpet to show off their best outfits and greet the cameras, so you can see all the artists at the following times:

1:00 AM: Mexico, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Costa Rica

2:00 AM: Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Panama

3:00 AM: Cuba, Venezuela, Bolivia, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic

4:00 AM: Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Paraguay

8:00 AM: Spain

On the other hand, the awards will begin two hours later, so you can follow the transmission according to the following times depending on the area where you are:

3:00 AM: Mexico, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Costa Rica

4:00 AM: Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Panama

5:00 AM: Cuba, Venezuela, Bolivia, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic

6:00 AM: Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Paraguay

10:00 AM: Spain



