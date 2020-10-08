BTS will be at the Korea Society gala, live broadcast

The boys of BTS will attend the annual gala of the Korea Society organization, at the ceremony the members of the K-pop band will be recognized with the Van Fleet award. Know the schedules to see the event.

Korea Society is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to the promotion and cooperation between the United States and South Korea, it is one of the most important Korean organizations in the world.

Like every year, the association organizes an event to award prizes to people who put Korea’s name high. At this ceremony, BTS’s career will be recognized with the ‘Van Fleet’ award. Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, V, and RM are the youngest music stars to be awarded the mention.

Some people who have been awarded the same award are: George W. Bush, former president of the United States, Lee Soo Man, founder of the SM Entertainment company and Ban Ki Moon.

The annual gala of the association will be via the Internet and among the famous guests are figures from politics, entertainment and social life such as the president of South Korea Moon Jae In, the guest speaker is the United States Ambassador Harry Harris and the host of the event will be Juju Chang.

THE KOREA SOCIETY GALA, WHERE THE IDOLS OF BTS WILL BE AS GUESTS.

Schedules to see the annual gala of the Korea Society organization:

October 7.

5:00 PM Guatemala, Honduras, Costa Rica, El Salvador and Nicaragua.

6:00 PM Panama, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and Colombia.

7:00 PM Bolivia, Cuba, Venezuela, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

8:00 PM Uruguay, Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Paraguay.

October 8th.

1:00 AM Spain.



