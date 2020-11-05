BTS will be at MAMA 2020 and confirm their presentations

The 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards announced the first idol group confirmed to perform at the awards ceremony, what surprises does BTS prepare for their fans?

The 2020 MAMA contest has begun, the categories for this year’s awards show were recently unveiled, as well as the list of nominees for each, but now the first K-Pop group to perform at the ceremony. BTS will be part of the line up for the Mnet event and expectations for their performance are high.

In the previous years, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, V, Suga and RM have attended the Mnet Asian Music Awards showing how their popularity gradually grew, but also, in each of the ceremonies, the idol group had a great production for the show and, above all, they have bought enough screen time to present a large number of songs, which has piqued ARMY’s curiosity about what we will see this year.

WHEN WILL BTS PERFORM AT THE MAMA?

Although the MAMA voting has kept Bangtan Sonyeondan fans busy, now that the idols have been confirmed as part of the guest artists who will shine on stage, all of AMRY will want to know the details of this show.

For now, it is known that the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards will take place on December 6 in South Korea. BTS is nominated for various categories, and if you want to show your support for idols, the voting is still going on.

At Nación Rex we tell you who are all the nominees for these awards and the categories that were presented for this year.



