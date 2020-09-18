BTS will be at iHeartRadio Music Festival 2020

Don’t miss out on BTS’s participation in the 2020 iHeartRadio music festival. BTS will have a new musical presentation for their fans around the world and no fan of the idol group will want to miss this show. We tell you how you can enjoy the participation of the Big Hit Entertainment group in iHeartRadio Music Festival 2020.

The iHeartRadio Music Festival is going to be run in a very different way this year, but that won’t stop top music stars from putting on great performances for their fans.

BTS will be performing Dynamite during this show and it will be a performance that will fill the event and all the fans waiting for K-Pop idols with emotion.

The members of Bangtan Sonyeondan will wear the retro style that characterizes Dynamite’s melody, but they will show us new outfits that you will love. Do you dare to see this show?

The event includes various performances, but according to the schedule posted by iHeart Radio, the guys from BTS will be the last to perform after artists such as Alicia Keys, Migos, Thomas Rhett and Coldplay. Below you will find the times for the start of the event.

SCHEDULE

September 18

7:00 PM – Costa Rica, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua

8:00 PM – Mexico, Peru, Ecuador, Panama, Colombia

9:00 PM – Bolivia, Cuba, Venezuela, Dominican Republic, Paraguay, Puerto Rico, United States

10:00 PM – Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay

September 19th

3:00 AM – Spain

But how can I follow the live broadcast? Some people will be broadcasting this show for fans around the world to see BTS’s performance, here are some options.



