BTS will be at Fortnite’s Party Royale, follow the stream

You can be part of the Party Royal in the Fortnite video game together with the idols of the Bangtan Boys, within the arenas of the application you will dance to the retro rhythm of the single ‘Dynamite’, these are the schedules and details that you have to know.

There is less and less time for BTS rappers and singers to be part of one of the most famous video games in the world. The K-pop band was invited by the Epic Games company to be part of the Party Royal with ‘Dynamite’.

The Party Royal are virtual presentations and shows of artists within the arenas of Fortnite, many music stars have already adorned this kind of online events such as: Major Lazer, Diplo Travis Scott and Steve Aoki.

‘Dynamite’ has been a great success, making it to Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, one of the most important music charts in the industry. The song in English of the BTS boys could not be absent from the games, so ‘Dynamite’ will arrive in Fortnite this next September 25.

KNOW THE SCHEDULES OF BTS IN THE PARTY ROYAL OF THE FORTNITE VIDEO GAME.

The users of the game of Epic Games will be able to enjoy the virtual presentation of Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, V and RM. The 7 idols of the Big Hit Entertainment company will perform ‘Dynamite’. Be part of this fun activity, see everything you have to know to not be late for the show.

SCHEDULES OF THE PARTY ROYAL WITH BTS AND ‘DYNAMITE’ IN FORTNITE:

September 25th.

6:00 PM Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and El Salvador.

7:00 PM Mexico, Peru, Colombia, Panama and Ecuador.

8:00 PM Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia, Paraguay, Cuba and the Dominican Republic.

9:00 PM Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina and Chile.

September 26.

2:00 AM Spain.

Some steps of the choreography of ‘Dynamite’ are already available in the Fortnite store, you can make your avatar or character join the BTS fever and move its pixels in the retro style of the single from the K-pop group.

🧨Light it up like Dynamite with new Emotes choreographed by @BTS_twt, available now in the Fortnite Item Shop: https://t.co/b2NNhiF9Wq pic.twitter.com/FCfg06sG5w — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 24, 2020

Have you already seen the new Fortnite scenarios inspired by the most recent Bangtan Boys video? We invite you to visit: The colorful BTS Dynamite sets come to the Fortnite video game.



