BTS will be a full week as a guest on The Tonight Show

The program ‘The Tonight Show’ will host the Bangtan Boys for 5 days in a row, the K-pop idols will present BTS Week with Jimmy Fallon, thrilling their fans with their musical show.

The boys of BTS have had a continuous streak of successes, after releasing the single ‘Dynamite’ this track was immediately placed within the top Billboard Hot 100, one of the most important music charts within the industry.

Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, V, Suga, and RM throughout the month of September have performed on different television shows in the United States, where they carried their message of hope and love to the whole world.

BTS IDOLS WILL BE AS SPECIAL GUESTS AT ‘THE TONIGHT SHOW’ FOR A WEEK.

Recently the program ‘The Tonight Show’ hosted by comedian Jimmy Fallon, through Twitter announced an event for all fans of the band Beyond The Scene.

The official account of the show on the bird’s social network published a 20-second teaser video where a message appears with striking purple neon lights:

5 nights, 5 presentations starting 9.28.20

Starting on September 28, the rappers and singers of ‘Boy With Luv’ will be on the Jimmy Fallon show for 5 nights, not only that, but they have also prepared 5 incredible performances, as well as interviews and comedy segments for the entire audience.

The post of ‘The Tonight Show’ already has more than 100,000 likes, 56,000 retweets, which reflects the enthusiasm ARMY feels for this event; In the comments area, netizens are thanking BTS for the week on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The host of the show talked about the BTS Week event, explained that he was very excited to have the music stars again on his show and addressed the talents of the boys saying:

An important thing for us within ‘The Tonight Show’ is to show the public talent and creativity, there is no better way to start than a full week with BTS, this is just the beginning

ARMY !: The boys of BTS stay within the top Billboard Hot 100 with the song ‘Dynamite’, one of the most important achievements in music chats.



