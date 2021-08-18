BTS Will Attend The TMA 2021: When And Where To See The K-pop Awards

A new activity that ARMY must schedule. BTS will be attending The Fact Music Awards 2021 and will shine on stage as a lineup artist.

Good news for ARMY after the bitter drink resulting from the controversy with This is not Dominican Republic radio: BTS has confirmed that they will attend and perform at The Fact Music Awards 2021 (TMA), according to the organizing committee of the awards.

The event celebrating the best representatives of Hallyu (Korean cultural wave), including K-pop idols, announced BANGTAN as its first lineup artist on August 18 (KST), when will the ceremony be and where? be able to see it?

About TMA 2021

TMA is a Korean awards show hosted by Fan N Star and broadcast by The Fact. It was established in 2019 and, since then, it has become one of the most anticipated emerging shows for Hallyu fans. Its winners are defined by the vote of the fans.

BTS at the TMA 2021

The presence of BTS at the TMA 2021 raises higher expectations among fans as one of the definitive kings of the event.

Since the first gala of The Fact, the septet has swept away the daesang and currently has three of these, can they take home their fourth consecutive grand prize at the TMA?

When will the TMA 2021 be?

At the end of July, the organizing committee for the TMA 2021 released its first trailer and announced that the gala will be held online globally on October 2 (KST).

Regarding the virtual broadcast, they detailed: “In 2021, when times are difficult, we will console and support K-pop fans around the world! Instead of offline awards, ontact awards will be held considering the health of fans and artists. A festival of artists and fans. Brilliant for the artists, exciting for the fans! ”

There are no major updates on which medium will be running the live broadcast, but fans are getting an idea based on the last issue. It reached all parts of the world through paid streaming platforms. In the case of South America and North America, it was broadcast by Livecon.

