BTS: Why is the ARMY comparing Jin to Karl Marx?

BTS: Karl Marx is trending on social media because the ARMY is comparing Jin to the German philosopher

BTS ARMYs from around the world came together to trend the name of German philosopher, economist, historian, sociologist, political theorist, journalist and revolutionary socialist, Karl Marx.

Known worldwide for being the author of the 1848 ‘Communist Manifesto’ and the three-volume ‘Das Kapital’ (‘Capital’ written between 1867 and 1883), Karl Marx has been a divisive figure throughout history.

He founded Marxism that, over the years, has evolved in different branches of thought and political systems, the most popular (or unpopular depending on which side you are on) and impressive being Leninism, Marxism-Leninism, Trotskyism, Maoism, Luxembourgism and libertarian Marxism.

Marx’s work has also had a profound impact on modern sociology and has influenced revolutions labeled “Marxist” around the world such as the Russian Revolution, which led to the founding of the Soviet Union.

World leaders who have cited Marx as an influence include Vladimir Lenin (Russia), Mao Zedong (China), Fidel Castro (Cuba), Salvador Allende (Chile), Josip Broz Tito (former Yugoslavia), Kwame Nkrumah (Ghana) , Jawaharlal Nehru, (India), Nelson Mandela (South Africa), Xi Jinping (China), Jean-Claude Juncker (Luxembourg) and Thomas Sankara (Burkina Faso).

ARMY Turns Marx into Trend by Jin

Oddly enough, BTS fans are arguing about Marx comparing his impact on the world to that of Jin, a member of the K-pop boy band.

Many BTS fans, all jokingly of course, spoke about who has had a more lasting impact on the world at large: Karl Marx or Jin?

One fan, pointing out the fact that Marx is trending in K-pop, wrote: “Oh yeah, my favorite K-pop guy Karl Marx.”

ah yes my favourite kpop boy. karl marx pic.twitter.com/pJBTzLV65n — abbie ^-^ (@catboyIino) November 17, 2020

Another, explaining the reason but puzzled by it, said, “Wait, are you telling me that Karl Marx is trending because there was a speech by Marx against Jin from BTS? How is this in real life? I’m screaming!”

wait so ur telling me that karl marx is trending because there was a MARX VS BTS JIN DISCOURSE ???? HOW IS THIS REAL LIFE IM SCREAMINGG pic.twitter.com/qo2BhsgnZ4 — kai (@catboyliu) November 17, 2020

Another ARMY member shared screenshots of quotes from Marx and tweeted: “Karl Marx is trending, so here are some of his best quotes straight from the 19th century.”

karl marx trending, so here's some of his best bars straight from the 1800s pic.twitter.com/a0b5n16Kz1 — ☀️👀 (@zei_squirrel) November 17, 2020

One fan shared a screenshot of the poll asking who is more influential, Jin or Marx, and wrote: “Did they delete your tweets because Karl Marx was winning?” while another, confused about who Marx is, wrote: “Pause, I thought Karl Marx was a K-pop idol! Is this son of a bitch a philosopher?”

One more, along with a photo of Marx, jokingly wrote: “No Karl Marx fans come for Jin when their favorite literally looks like this.”

not karl marx stans coming for seokjin when their fave literally looks like this 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/xt2SrPNIc7 — izzy ⁷ (@GOLDENH0BIS) November 17, 2020

Another simply explained, “Karl Marx is trending K-pop on Twitter because someone said he’s more attractive than Jin. Another tweeted: “Jin could write the communist manifesto, but Karl Marx could never do ‘Epiphany.’

Marx used historical materialism to predict capitalism that would eventually lead to its self-destruction and replacement by a new system known as the Socialist Mode of Production.

Jin, on the other hand, as a member of BTS, will release the fifth Korean album of the K-pop group ‘BE’ on November 20, 2020. You can find out all the details in The Truth News.



