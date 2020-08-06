BTS: Why doesn’t Jungkook’s HAIR change color?

This is the mysterious reason why BTS’s Jungkook doesn’t vary his hair color much. The ARMY is going to be surprised!

Jungkook is one of the distinguished BTS guys who most adorn the views of the members of ARMY, but there is another thing that distinguishes him from other idols is that he hardly shows so many changes of look.

There is no doubt that what most identifies K-pop is its aesthetics, since idols appear in their different activities such as: music videos, concerts and interviews with incredible looks, risky hair tones, makeup with a proposal and outfits à la fashion.

That’s why on several occasions BTS guys have gifted ARMY with epic looks, Jimin’s eyeliner, V’s electric blue mane, Jin’s pink hair, Namjoon’s accessories, J-Hope’s braids. , Suga’s mint hair and Jungkook’s brown hair.

Why does Jungkook not change his look?

But on some occasions many have been intrigued why the Golden Maknae does not change as much of a look as the other BTS boys, because apparently the minor member of the Bangtan Boys has a very delicate scalp.

Apparently Jungkook could be hurt by being subjected to the hair bleaching process, since elements such as peroxide are dealt with, which can cause burns or sores on the skin of sensitive people.

LONG HAIR DO JUNGKOOK ESTÁ VOLTANDO???????🐰❤️ pic.twitter.com/SpdWPFWn9z — 𝑴𝒓.𝒍𝒊𝒏𝒅𝒐💜 팔로마ϟ💕 (@umarmybangant2) August 6, 2020

Jungkook on some occasions has commented that he must take great care in the way he washes and dries his hair, since he uses various products to prevent his mane from undergoing very drastic changes, for this reason he uses a special shampoo for babies, which has less chemicals, It is more skin friendly, does not have as many odors, is preservative-free and makes it easier for you to keep your beloved hair healthy.

don’t you love it when jungkook’s hair goes 🌱🌱 pic.twitter.com/K5gWm8m9Jd — myrcka⁷ 🧚‍♂️ (@bffjeongguk) August 2, 2020

It should be remembered that the singer of Stay Gold used for a time the red tone, green or blue highlights, purple and blonde, but the colors have to be retouched often to maintain that aspect … Do you think Jungkook should take more care of his hair? Do you think Jungkook’s natural hair color is perfect?



