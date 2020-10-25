BTS: Who is the girl that V thinks of to smile about?

BTS: The entire ARMY wonders who V’s dream girl is, although the idol has kept silent, there is a suspect among the fans

BTS has repeatedly stated that the ARMY is their only meaningful “partner,” and sure enough, fans are grateful for that reciprocity.

He’s very sweet, no doubt, but even the ARMY are curious about the true personal lives of BTS idols. Do you have a crush beyond the obvious celebrity crush? Have you had any relationships during your time as K-Pop stars?

The life of a pop idol is strange, and it can be argued that the life of a K-Pop idol is even stranger. Unlike most Western celebrities, her fan bases tend to take it personally when they get romantically involved with someone.

As much as one would hope fans could prevent their fantasy life from fracturing their realities, super fans see it as personal betrayal to be in a relationship with someone else.

A large part of the fan community is prone to burning in flames in the event of this because the agencies that run K-Pop groups encourage most stars not to enter into relationships during their contracts. And if they end up getting involved with someone anyway, they sure better hide it well.

Essentially, it’s a combination of reluctance from idols and fanatical love from fans that makes it difficult to get to know the personal lives of the BTS members. Of course, fan speculation is unavoidable and we have our theories.

V is a member of BTS who has particularly interesting rumors about him and his “nonexistent” love life.

Romance on the subway? Kim Yoo-Jung and V

Fans went wild when they saw something they thought was too much of a coincidence. In early 2020, V shared stories of himself on the subway on social media, and that in itself is quite surprising, as a K-Pop star doesn’t usually take public transportation.

Rumors began to surface when some fans noticed that another Korean star had also posted photos of the subway on the same day: Kim Yoo-Jung.

The time difference between V’s posts and his alleged girlfriend were only hours apart, so the ARMY started saying that they must be involved in a secret romance. A secret date on the subway sounds cute, but of course none of the celebrities confirmed these implausible speculations.

Kim Taehyung. Why are you smiling?

Another time V was said to have a secret affair was when he kept mentioning a girl named Hi on his Instagram posts. Several posts included the word, although it went unnoticed at first, as the posts piled up, fans became more and more convinced that something was up.

That fact alone may seem like a pretty flimsy reason to be suspicious of a secret girlfriend, but V had also started constantly wearing a ring that fans thought might have been given to him by a couple.

BTS’s management team tried to clarify this by announcing that none of that was happening. For some, that might ease their fears, for others, it might only convince them more that their speculations are spot on. Hopefully, no real V relationships have been stifled due to his fame.

But what does V have to say?

We’ve spent all this time talking about what others have said about V and the secret girls that make him smile, but what does he have to say for himself? A guy deserves to answer his own rumors, right?

V has expressed that he is single on more than one occasion and assures that he had more time for relationships than in his pre-debut days and that he was much more romantically active at that time. That said, V says that none of these relationships got too serious, even going as far as to say they only lasted about 20 days.

Kim Taehyung’s ideal type is a girl who would help his manage his finances. Due to the nature of stardom, it can be easy to spend all your money, which is why V thinks it would be a valuable trait for a couple. He also says that he likes a kind girl who is affectionate even if he himself tends not to be overly affectionate.

Many fans have tried to pair V with other K-pop idols who fit this description, but the man himself has admitted that he has no such relationships. It is the nature of stardom that people speculate on all aspects of your life.

Of course, it is important that BTS fans do their part not to push BTS too much in this regard, no matter how curious they feel.




