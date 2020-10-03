BTS: Who are they? All about the K-Pop band

Here you can find everything you need to know about BTS, the K-Pop group that has achieved worldwide fame.

BTS has quickly become the most popular band on the planet, breaking broadcast records, bringing K-pop to a worldwide audience, and practically overshadowing the success of their boy band predecessors, with their fan base nicknamed “ARMY.” , carefully following his every move.

With hyper-synchronized dance moves, cabinets full of Gucci, and personal songs that touch on topics like mental health, you could say that BTS is poised for global domination, aside from the fact that they’ve already pulled it off. But it is not too late to join your “ARMY”.

Who are the members of BTS?

BTS is made up of seven members who are RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon, Jungkook). RM, who is fluent in Korean, Japanese, and English, is the group’s designated leader and spokesperson.

In terms of roles, RM, Suga, and J-hope are the rappers, while Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are the vocalists. On stage, J-hope, Jimin, and Jungkook are dubbed the “dance line,” while Jin and V often leave especially lasting impressions on the red carpet.

What does “BTS” mean?

“BTS” is the acronym for “bangtan-sonyeondan”, which roughly translates to “bulletproof boy-scouts”. J-hope explains that the group aims to be the resistance against the bullets of prejudice that target their generation, striving to protect the values ​​they hold with pride.

In July of last year, the group expanded the meaning of the acronym to also include an English version, “Beyond The Scene.” Perhaps this is a sign of their readiness for global domination, but they started doing it a long time ago.

What does ARMY mean?

The fiercely loyal fans of the band are probably as famous as BTS themselves. Coined by BTS, the acronym stands for “Adorable M.C. Representative for Youth”. The meaning of a military army is also implicit here, linked to the concept of BTS as bulletproof armor.

Together, the boys hope their fans can fight and defend themselves together, with BTS always protecting them in their quest.

They come from the Big Hit Entertainment label.

While the most successful idols are typically from one of the “big 3” entertainment companies, namely SM, YG, and JYP Entertainment. BTS comes from little Big Hit Entertainment, founded by producer and songwriter Bang Sihyuk (or “Bang PD” for ARMY and the band).

They started out as a hip-hop idol group.

The band debuted in 2013 with a 90s gangster rap hip-hop image, something very new and a niche for the Korean entertainment industry. The first members were mostly recruited from Korea’s underground hip-hop scene before BTS, so it seemed apt to take advantage of this to produce a new one-of-a-kind idol group.

His songs now span a wide variety of genres, from pop, ballads, and R&B to jazz, house, and electronic dance.

They write their own songs

Although they are not the first idol singers to participate in songwriting, they are one of the only groups that have been doing it even before debut.

His songs touch on both relationship issues, as well as social issues like bullying, depression, and recently self-esteem. Therefore, fans enjoy melodies that are not only catchy, but also maintain depth and give them something to think about.

RM owns the copyright to 105 songs, J-hope has 77, and Suga has 75. Other members have also started to participate more actively in the songwriting process more recently.

What did the members do before BTS?

RM and Suga were underground rappers. J-hope was a well known street dancer in his hometown. Jin was spotted for talent while on the streets as a college student, while V had only gone to the company audition by chance because he was accompanying a friend.

Jimin was training to become a contemporary dancer at an arts high school, while Jungkook appeared on the local idol search cable show Superstar-K before casting Big Hit (over many others) because of RM.

Award for “Best Social Artist”

A big part of why people are so in love with BTS is because they are not afraid to show fans how real and human they are. Regular uploading of behind-the-scenes images in the form of heartfelt messages, heartfelt photos, and funny videos not only allows fans to get into the members’ daily lives, but also shows how endearing BTS is to each other and how they are as people. .

This brings the fans closer to the boys, allowing the band to be seen more as a friend than a distant fantasy. Twitter, YouTube, SoundCloud and VLIVE * are the main social media platforms where they have a large presence.

* VLIVE is a Korean video platform where stars mainly broadcast live video in real time and chat with fans.

UNICEF campaign entitled “Love Myself”

BTS launched an anti-violence campaign with UNICEF last year. BTS was also chosen as one of the guests to speak at the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in late September, discussing this campaign in an in-depth speech delivered by leader RM. Since its inception, 1.6 billion won (approximately $ 1.4 million) have been raised.

They are the youngest beneficiaries of the Order of Cultural Merit

Most recently, BTS became the youngest winner of South Korea’s Hwagwan Orders of Cultural Merit. Usually only awarded to veteran artists, BTS was honored for helping with the rapid spread of South Korean culture and language around the world.

Jin

Jin, the oldest of the group, is dubbed “Worldwide Handsome” after he appeared as such at a press conference in 2017. While most people probably couldn’t get away with a presentation like that, for Jin is fair to play as he was actually originally selected for the band due to his looks.

Like many men his age, Jin spends hours off stage playing video games, and according to band member RM, if he were a character on Friends it would probably be Ross … but with much better style.

Suga

“There was never a time when I didn’t have a dream. And I met all of them, ”rapper Suga told Naver as he spoke about his anxiety. Although the context was bleak, his statement itself is quite an impressive feat.

Suga’s place in the band was earned through sheer hustle and bustle: he started writing songs at age 13, worked part-time in a recording studio during his teens, and is often seen sleeping thanks to nights at the studio. recording. Apparently, he sometimes also refers to himself as “Genius Suga”. Self-praising nicknames are clearly a trend.

J-Hope

“The star dancer of the group,” J-Hope’s prowess on the dance floor had already helped him make a name for himself before joining BTS, as he had won competitions with his dance company Nueron. But don’t think that means he doesn’t take music seriously.

Another of the group’s rappers, J-Hope released a solo mixtape last year, explaining to Time that he “also wanted to put his own story into music and share it with the world.” If you are new to BTS, he recommends adding the following songs to your playlist first: “No More Dream”, “Boy In Luv”, “Dope”, “Fire”, “Save Me”, “Blood Sweat & Tears” , “Not Today”.

RM

RM, learned English by himself by watching Friends and identifies with Chandler. After impressing the industry with his work in Korea’s underground rap scene, RM became the first BTS member to be recruited in 2010, and as such takes on the role of the group’s leader. But, as he told Miss Vogue last year, “BTS is a democracy” and group decisions are made with a round of rock-paper-scissors.

V

According to Jimin, 24-year-old V sometimes “acts like a child” but is redeemed by his maternal instincts. Plus, as Jimin also points out, “he’s really cute.” Another member who is also venturing into producing solo music, V’s eye has always been on pop stardom, ever since he began singing and playing the saxophone during his school years.

After months of teasing, V’s first independent track was released in late January and has since been viewed 51.7 million times on the band’s SoundCloud account.

Jimin

Another of BTS’s most prized dancers, Jimin is known for his innocent looks. In fact, some (specifically J-Hope) might even go so far as to say that he was “born cute.” We haven’t seen your baby photos, but we’ll take your word for it.

In addition to being a member of one of the most important boy bands in history, Jimin is also enjoying success as a solo artist, with his songs “Serendipity” and “Lie” making their way into the Official Charts’ Top 20 BTS Songs. the United Kingdom. Not only that, like the rest of the band, he normally donates money to causes that interest him, typically educational programs in his hometown of Busan.

Jungkook

The band’s baby Jungkook joined BTS at just 15 years old, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t defend himself amongst the rest of the group. With serious vocal skills, before joining BTS he was one of the hottest new talents in the K-pop industry, having already appeared on a Korean singing show.

Now that he’s at the top of his game, Jungkook has set his sights on other pursuits like making movies and helping cut Calvin Klein’s high import duties in Korea.



