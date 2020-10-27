BTS: Who are Jimin’s mysterious parents?

The identity of Jimin’s parents is one of the biggest mysteries within BTS. This is what we know about his family life.

Jimin is one of the main singers and dancers of BTS. Outside of the K-pop group, he is the eldest son of a family in South Korea. What did Jimin do before joining BTS? Who are your parents? Here’s what we know about this K-pop idol and what he said about his family.

As the resident “prince charming” of the K-pop group, Park Jimin, also known by his stage name “Jimin”, is a singer and dancer. He is usually a sweet and caring boy with the other BTS artists. Fans even suggested that he should play Prince Eric from Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

Before being a member of the award-winning K-pop group, Jimin was still very artistic and creative. He went to contemporary dance school, he even knew V before the two of them joined BTS. Meanwhile, his parents owned and operated their own restaurant in Korea.

Who are Jimin’s parents?

Aside from his BTS family, Jimin has a supportive family waiting for him in Korea. Unlike other BTS members, who often post photos with their family, there aren’t many photos of Jimin with his parents. However, they have reportedly been very supportive of his journey with BTS.

Amino Apps reports that Jimin is the oldest son in their family. The singer and dancer has a younger brother, Park Jihyun. It is not clear how old Jimin is, but he is considered a member of the “maknae line” in BTS, which means that Park Jihyun is one of the youngest members of the family.

Jimin mentioned his parents during an interview

BTS fans aren’t the only ones who expressed concern about Jimin’s weight. According to Amino Apps, and a translation, Jimin said, “I see my face every day, so I just think ‘Did my face change a bit?’ but people around me tell me that I have lost a lot of weight. ”

“My parents care a lot about me because they only see me a few times a year and ask if I’m eating well,” he continued. “Personally I feel that I have become more handsome after dieting than they think ARMY…. Did you take some good photos of me? ”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEJ9UTmhNWk/?utm_source=ig_embed

Jimin, in fact, has been quite open about his unhealthy eating habits. He even shared that he lost consciousness during rehearsals from not eating. However, with the support of the other members and the ARMY, he now practices healthy eating and exercise habits.



