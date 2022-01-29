BTS: When will your vacation end and what are your plans?

BTS has been on a long vacation period, which they already deserved, as they had been working very hard. However, it is possible that very soon we will see them back with more concerts and a new album, here are the details.

The Bangtan Sonyeondan boys have been surprising ARMY from their personal Instagram accounts by sharing all the activities they have done on their vacations such as: going to museums, visiting their relatives, traveling to the beach, among other activities.

All his fans are waiting for his return, because since they traveled to Los Angeles for their concert series, Permission to Dance on Stage at the end of last year, the idols entered an indefinite vacation period, but this situation may be coming to an end. .

WHEN DOES BTS VACATION END?

According to music insiders in the Korean media, it is speculated that BTS’s vacation will extend until after the start of the Lunar Year celebrations, which will take place on February 1, 2022.

However, the idols have already announced a concert for March in Seoul, so it is believed that they will return to prepare the presentation and then focus on working on their new album. ARMY is already looking forward to the idols’ new album.

Similarly, there are strong rumors that the boys may perform again at the Grammy Awards, which will take place in April. So, yes it is true, the boys will return with everything: with a concert, new album and presentation at the prestigious awards.

However, it should be clarified that these are predictions from music experts in Korea, as HYBE has not communicated or confirmed anything about the boys’ return after their vacation, so more information should be awaited.

In other BTS news, we leave you some important teachings that Suga has left us that inspire ARMY.