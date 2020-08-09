BTS: What part of Jin’s BODY hurts when it rains?

The ARMY has been totally surprised, after Jin revealed what part of his body hurts when it rains

BTS’s Jin has shocked her fans by making strong revelations through Weverse, as she shared with ARMY that she suffers from pain when it rains and that she believes that everything is due to age.

It should be noted that Kim Seok Jin is one of the most famous idols on the internet, the one represented by Big Hit Entertainment on different occasions has been viral and a trend on social networks thanks to his visual talent.

Some do not know that Jin was born on December 4, 1992 and from a very young age he showed his love for acting, later he discovered that another of his passions was music and now he is one of the most beloved celebrities.

BTS’s Jin Suffering Pain

Jin is the oldest member of BTS, the idol has joked on different occasions about his age and that of his groupmates, the native of Anyang city in Gwangcheon, South Korea is very funny.

Many also know that the K-pop singer is very active in different applications on the Internet, to be in contact with his fans and when he updates any of his profiles, he becomes a topic of conversation.

It was a few weeks ago that through the Weverse application, the BTS singer shared a message for his fans, this is what he wrote in his post:

“I was wondering why I have knee pain and now I see that it is from the rain … Ah, my youth.

As expected, the reaction of the hundreds of Internet users was immediate and they responded to Jin that he was young, other people identified with his case, as they also feel knee pain due to changes in the weather.

Jin en weverse diciendo que le duele la rodilla xq está lloviendo… .. . Same — Fernanda⁷ (@emeefeerre) July 23, 2020

It should be noted Jin has always stood out for being joking and making ARMY smiles, that is why Taehyung saw his partner’s publication and replied: I do not understand in my case, when it rains I want to eat potato pancake …

