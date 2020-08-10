BTS: What is Suga doing in a girl?

BTS’s Suga explained what the characteristics of his ideal girl are and assured that he could date a fan.Can you be his future girlfriend?

These are the aspects that the future girlfriend of Suga from BTS must have, she knows all the characteristics of the girl of her dreams. Suga wants her partner to have these physical characteristics, tastes and character. Know all the details of your ideal girl.

Min Yoongi is a boy very focused on his career, the interpreter of ‘The Last’ is one of the most important musicians and creatives within the Korean music industry, he has worked with great K-pop figures such as IU, Suran and Lee Sora .

Suga has a great professional career, regardless, the BTS rapper brings out his most critical side with Agust D, his alter ego who analyzes the world, society and is responsible for capturing it in his raps.

With BTS, Suga is one of the performers who represent the K-pop phenomenon, each new project of the boy group becomes a bestseller and is placed in the best positions within the charts.

The idol originally from the city of Daegu, on different occasions has expressed what he is looking for in a girl, the character that his future girlfriend should have, his tastes and the special way he wants to feel when he is in love.

The characteristics that Suga’s ideal girl should have:

BTS idol’s ideal girl age:

Suga from the BTS considers that the girl of his dreams should be younger than him, although age would not be an impediment for the idol if she is his true love.

What should Suga’s girl look like?

The BTS rapper prefers his future girlfriend to be shorter than him, to be an elegant person, with great internal and external beauty. Suga has expressed that he could date a fan.

One look that Suga considers very attractive on a girl is an outfit consisting of: a leather jacket, tight pants and comfortable tennis shoes, the BTS idol believes that someone’s clothes say a lot about their personality.

The ideal character of Suga’s girlfriend:

Due to Suga’s personality, the idol would like his girl to be a person with a very calm and peaceful character, who enjoys doing everyday things and loves the presence of the rapper.

Suga thinks that it is essential that his girlfriend has great gifts for comedy, because, although she does not laugh so much, she wants to enjoy fun and unique moments with her partner.

BTS’s Suga hopes that his future girlfriend will have a very positive character to encourage him to continue producing music and career, also to make him feel that everything in life will be fine if he is next to her.

What tastes should the BTS idol’s girlfriend have?

Min Yoongi hopes that his ideal girl loves music as much as he does, with similar tastes in artists and rhythms, to share tracks, to spend incredible moments listening to the songs. A person who enjoys sleeping and resting all the time.

Suga is willing to have a long-distance relationship, the rapper and music producer is not closed to love and believes that his ideal partner can be in any country in the world. WOW, what do you think of this point?

Suga’s dream girl

Suga’s ideal girl is a simple person, with great feelings, who makes her feel comfortable in all circumstances, who is mature to fix any misunderstandings that arise, intelligent and who is not afraid to show her own personality. Tell us! Are you the ideal girl for BTS’s Suga?



