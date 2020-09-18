BTS: What is Jin’s VALUE before entering Military Service?

Find out what the monetary value of Jin from BTS is before being part of the mandatory Military Service in his country.

BTS’s Jin is presumed to have an estimated net worth of $ 8 million, thanks in part to his work as a producer and songwriter for his band.

It should be noted that Jin is a member of the South Korean boy band BTS or Bangtan Boys, the group that has taken over the world in recent years and some have labeled them the largest boy group in the world right now. .

BTS is made up of Jin, V, Jungkook, Jimin, SUGA, RM, and J-Hope; and each of them brings something unique to the table, be it voice, rap skills, producing or writing songs and even images.

Koreaboo reported that BTS made a total of $ 60 million in 2019, and that was divided among the seven members. The members share an apartment, but their huge fortunes allow them to acquire properties on their own should they decide to vacate the group’s rooms.

BTS’s Jin’s fortune

Jin bought his own apartment for $ 1.7 million. When Jin’s wealth is compared to his partner V’s fortune, the latter’s net worth is slightly higher due to his appearances in dramas and TV shows.

Like any grown man in South Korea, the largest member of BTS is not exempt from mandatory military enlistment. Although in some cases there may be exceptions, it must be decided by national consensus. Athletes who have represented and brought glory to South Korea could receive a pass.

BTS contributes a lot to the country’s economy, in addition to promoting its culture globally through its music. This case was used by some fans as a factor for the exemption rule, but Defense Minister candidate Suh Wook has called for a fair deal for everyone.

In the K-pop scene, a group can still continue to perform without the enlisted member or create subgroups. On the other hand, other members can do individual projects in the meantime. However, fans are concerned that BTS may disband if its members enlist one by one for military service.

Notably, while it might become a possibility, BTS is too good and too important to South Korea to leave that fast.



