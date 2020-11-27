BTS: What is Jin’s birth chart and his zodiac sign?

BTS: Everything you need to know about Jin in terms of astrology Is he compatible?

Jin is no mystery to many of his BTS fans, who know that he’s sometimes funny, sometimes he’s sentimental, but he’s always a talented singer and dancer.

Thanks to the zodiac sign and Jin’s birth chart, the ARMY can get a closer look at the mind of Mr. Worldwide Handsome and the oldest member of the K-pop group, BTS.

In La Verdad Noticias we present everything you need to know about Jin’s birth chart.

Jin is Sagittarius

He may be the oldest member of this K-pop group, but Jin is always young at heart, something the ARMY has verified multiple times by watching his interviews.

Because he was born on December 4, Jin is a Sagittarius, along with celebrities like Taylor Swift, Brad Pitt, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Britney Spears.

According to Cosmopolitan, some of the strongest traits of this zodiac sign include his honesty and adventurous spirit. They love to travel and “wander around discovering new places,” which is perfect for a singer in one of the world’s greatest boy bands.

What is Jin’s moon sign?

The idol has a song titled “Moon”, but when it comes to his moon sign, his inner emotions, Jin is a Pisces.

According to Stars Like You, Pisces moons are generally very romantic, similar to those with their sun sign in the same sign.

The website claims that people with a Pisces moon sign “have the capacity for a rare kind of love, based on unconditional acceptance of others for who they are.

When the BTS members were asked during an interview who is the most romantic of the group, V said that Jin. Those with their Pisces sun sign are also generally imaginative, which makes sense when it comes to the young singer.

What is Jin’s Mercury sign?

Because fans know where Jin was born (Gwacheon-dong, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea), there is a pretty clear picture regarding the rest of his birth chart.

When it comes to Jin’s Mercury sign, which better explains his communication principles, mindset, thought patterns, rationality, this artist’s sign is in Scorpio, according to Astrotheme. Those with their sign of Mercury in Scorpio are generally very curious.

As a water sign, those with their Scorpio sun sign are generally passionate and powerful, often mistaken for a fire sign. As one of the more outgoing members of BTS, that’s completely understandable to Jin.



