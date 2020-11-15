BTS: What is J-Hope birth chart and zodiac sign?

This is what you have to know about his birth chart of this famous BTS member.

He’s very outgoing and bubbly, but there are a few different sides to this BTS rapper. Thanks to his birth chart, the ARMY has a bit of insight into J-Hope’s actions and emotions.

This is what we know about the rapper behind the songs “Chicken Noodle Soup” and “Outro: Ego”, Jung Hoseok or J-Hope.

J-Hope’s birthday is February 18, which means he’s Aquarius. According to, people with this sign of the zodiac are “especially known for their humanitarian and animal-loving ways, and they love to help others and fight for justice.”

That’s true of J-Hope, as well as some of the other BTS members. Fueled by the Black Lives Matter protests in the United States, these idols donated a million dollars to the cause, sharing a message about it on social media.

Aquarians are also generally known for being calm, but they are very independent. While J-Hope performs alongside BTS, he also ventures on his own, creating the popular Hope World mixtape and collaborating with Becky G for the song “Chicken Noodle Soup.”

J-Hope’s moon sign is Taurus

A person’s sun sign only tells part of the story. There is also the sign of the moon, which helps to describe your emotional inner world. For J-Hope, because he was born in Gwangju, Gwangju, South Korea, that moon sign is Taurus.

People who have their sun sign in Taurus are known to be stubborn, and for people with that moon sign, that trait is still somewhat present. According to Cafe Astrology, “relationships with people born in this position on the moon are usually quite long-lasting.

Many ‘moon in Taurus’ people cling to their partners, even in the face of serious conflict. ”With seven years of acting out with the other BTS members, there will surely be some conflicts.

However, these artists often figured it out, whether the fights were about dancing or dumplings. J-Hope’s outgoing personality could also be this side of himself, which also helps make him a natural performer.

What is J-Hope’s mercury sign?

When it comes to J-Hope’s “intellect and social life,” looking at her mercury sign is the best description. According to Astro Theme, J-Hope’s sign of mercury is in Pisces, which means that he is naturally very empathetic.

The website claims that J-Hope “feels” more than she understands, “as if her reasoning is not active. Your strong receptivity and your natural empathy make you an understanding, pleasant, warm and benevolent person. “



