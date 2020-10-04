BTS: What does V mean, Kim Taehyung’s stage name?

Find out why V chose this stage name within BTS and what it means to him.

Surely you already know that J-Hope is your hope and you are his hope. However, Kim Taehyung doesn’t usually talk about the meaning of his stage name. What does the “V” mean? Here’s what we know about the K-pop idols in BTS and their stage names.

Some of the BTS guys chose their stage names

BTS is one of the biggest boy bands in the world, with seven members in their K-pop group. Since their debut, some of the members of this group made themselves known, sharing with fans why they chose their stage names and why some preferred their real names.

For J-Hope, he wanted a name that represented what he wanted to be to his fans. For Jungkook, whose stage name was almost “Seagull”, he decided to keep his real name as his stage name. The same goes for another singer in the group, Jimin, who kept his real name.

RM actually changed his stage name while in BTS. He originally debuted as “Rap Monster” but has since changed it to RM, which could represent various things, including “Real Me”.

Another idol who also changed his name was Kim Taehyung, who is now commonly known as “V”, and although it seems quite simple the truth is that this name has some hidden meanings behind his choice.

What does V’s stage name mean?

A singer and dancer in this K-pop group only has one letter as a stage name. That’s Kim Taehyung, who often calls himself “V” when performing alongside BTS. However, this was not the only option he had for his stage name.

According to Stylecaster, “he once said in an interview that Big Hit Entertainment recommended three [different] stage names for him: Six, Lex, and V. In the end, however, the singer chose V because it represents ‘victory.’

“My stage name was chosen in the end. Six, Lex, V, ”he said. “Those three names were suggested, but the members and the PD said that V was a better fit for me, so I chose V to represent victory.”

V really means “Victoria”

V certainly had some wins since joining this K-pop group, BTS. Together, they have grown into one of the biggest boy bands in the world, performing at the Grammy Awards and collaborating with artists like Sia and Halsey.

As a solo artist, Kim Taehyung also had some wins. He released his first song performed and written entirely in English, titled “Winter Bear.”

The song became an instant favorite among fans, and the music video earned millions of views on YouTube. Some hope that the first “mixtape” of this singer will be released during 2020.

Fans can see V, as well as the other members of BTS, during their now-postponed Map of the Soul World Tour. Until then, fans can listen to songs from Map of the Soul: 7 on streaming platforms Spotify and Apple Music.



