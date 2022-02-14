BTS: What does the art exhibition that RM showed to ARMY mean?

Through Instagram, RM from BTS shows more of himself for ARMY, his likes, interests and even everything from his vacations and this time he shared with his fans part of the ‘Humble Souls’ exhibition, what does it mean?

Kim Namjoon is the leader of BTS who has been characterized as someone highly intellectual and passionate about the arts, this idol not only loves music, because it is what he does not just limit himself to interpreting his songs, but also to write, compose and produce for his idol group.

Although RM also enjoys other types of art, he loves literature and ARMY can always find him nourishing his mind with new readings; but he also loves painting, drawing, and sculpture, which is why Bangtan leader Sonyeondan spends his time visiting art galleries and museums.

And through Instagram, Namjoon has shared with his fans more of these artistic interests that he has, showing his visits to the museum, works of his favorite artists and much more that ARMY loves to see in his feed this platform.

Today, RM decided to show ARMY a special exhibition, Humble Souls is the title of this exhibition that has important meaning.

ALL ABOUT HUMBLE SOULS, AN ART EXHIBITION WITH GREAT MEANING FOR RM AND BTS

This time, RM from BTS took us to the HYBE museum, where the exhibition ‘Humble Souls’ is located, it is a series of sculptures and graffiti by the artist Futura, he was inspired by 7 colors chosen by the members of Bangtan Sonyeondan to make your art.

Each member of BTS has a sculpture and they are surrounded by a beautiful mural by Futura, the author of this art that can be seen on HYBE Insight.

HOW LONG WILL THE HUMBLE SOULS EXHIBITION LAST AT THE HYBE MUSEUM?

Humble Souls has already been available at the HYBE museum since November 2021, the BTS idol-inspired exhibition will be available at the venue until May 29, 2022, so there’s still time to enjoy it.

This is how BTS not only creates art, but also inspires it and invites ARMY to enjoy more of a new way of meeting their idols.

