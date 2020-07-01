BTS, what do their real names mean

The names of the members of BTS hide a special message, find out what it is. The name of each person reveals some secrets through their meaning. This is what the name of the BTS members means .

As you know, Korean names are made up of three syllables, the first of them is the family name or surname, the second is the generational name and the third is the unique name that their parents give them.

Each of these syllables has a special meaning, but when you combine all three, you get a meaning together.

Want to know what the real names of the BTS members mean ? Keep reading and we’ll tell you.

MIN YOON GI

The name his parents chose for him included special wishes for his well-being, as it means ‘grow well and live life well’.

PARK JI MIN

Jimin’s full name predicted how successful this idol would be in his life. The meaning behind it is ‘wisdom and it will be higher than heaven’.

JUNG HO SEOK

J-Hope’s real name, like Jimin’s, reflects the popularity that this boy achieved, as it means ‘it will spread throughout the country’.

KIM SEOK JIN

For his part, on behalf of Jin, he shows us that since his growth as a family, this idol learned the importance of working and becoming an excellent person, the meaning he hides is ‘great treasure’.

RM

Although this idol generally uses his stage name as RM, his real name Kim Nam Joon has a meaning that describes the wisdom he possesses, as it means ‘genius of the south’.

KIM TAE HYUNG

Meanwhile, V’s real name encourages him to take on any challenge, as it means ‘everything will be fine even in difficult times.’

JEON JUNG KOOK

Lastly, Jungkook’s name means ‘the pillars of the nation’ and Jungkook has undoubtedly become one of the pillars of joy for many of his fans.



