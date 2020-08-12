BTS: What are Suga’s biggest dreams?

Suga talked about his biggest dreams. The BTS members talked about their yearnings and about their Japanese album “Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey.”

BTS idols including Suga of course, revealed some details of their upcoming Japanese album “Map of the Soul 7 The Journey” and tell you about their biggest dreams.

BTS was promoting the world premiere of the record material ‘Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey’, as part of the activities the idols held a special interview where in addition to giving some details of their CD, they shared their biggest dreams.

What are Suga’s dreams?

Suga said that these days he had been thinking a lot, but he couldn’t find an answer, we don’t know if it’s because he has many dreams or because right now he doesn’t have any, but even though he doesn’t know that you’re looking for him, he has a wish, BTS’s Suga commented that I wish the world was a more pleasant and peaceful place.

Let’s remember that Suga has a great professional career, but the BTS rapper brings out his most critical side with Agust D, his alter ego who analyzes the world, society and is responsible for capturing it in his raps.

The members of BTS took the opportunity to send greetings to their fans and the public who were awaiting the release of the Japanese record material “Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey.”

Recently the guys from BTS chatted with Vogue magazine in their Japan issue, the idols revealed the creative and musical process of the album ‘Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey’.



