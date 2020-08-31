BTS: What are Jungkook’s favorite songs?

BTS: Jungkook surprises ARMY with his great taste in music and here we present his favorite songs

Jungkook is known as the Golden Maknae, but he also has a golden taste in music that the ARMY loves.

Throughout his time with BTS, Jungkook has shared some of his favorite songs from both the boyband and other artists.

Here’s our look at some of Jungkook’s favorite songs and recommendations, shared with fans on Spotify and on social media.

Jungkook shared his favorite collaborations with BTS

BTS, as well as the individual members of the boyband, made various collaborations since their debut. That includes his songs with Juice WRLD, Charli XCX and Zara Larsson recorded for “BTS World Soundtrack.”

For a Spotify playlist, Jungkook shared several of his favorite K-pop group songs with other artists.

One of them was the Map of the Soul: Persona song “Boy With Luv”, which they performed live with Halsey during the Billboard Music Awards. “On” with Sia and “Make It Right” with Lauv also made it to her recommendation list.

Jungkook’s playlists on Spotify

Thanks to a Spotify playlist created a few years ago, fans learned which songs Jungkook listened to most often.

One of the artists on that playlist was Grammy Award-winning artist Tori Kelly, who K-Pop idols had a chance to meet backstage at the Billboard Music Awards.

Some of the other songs included in that playlist include Justin Bieber’s hits “What Do You Mean” and “Purpose”, as well as the John Legend song, “All of Me.”

Lauv’s “Never Not”

Although BTS and the ARMY could be physically separated due to COVID-19, the members have been sharing updates and staying connected on social media.

One of them is of course Jungkook, who shared a cover of Lauv’s “Never Not” on Twitter during May 2020.

The video showed the idol alone in a room, singing along with a track. Within hours, the video garnered more than two million likes from Lauv and BTS fans.

Jungkook’s favorites in “Map of the Soul: 7”

During 2020, BTS released their highly anticipated album, Map of the Soul: 7. With it came the Spotify playlists selected by each member. For Jungkook, her top picks from this collection include “On” and her solo song, titled “My Time.”

Aside from Map of the Soul: 7, Jungkook shared some of her other favorite BTS songs (which are available for streaming on Spotify). That includes “Magic Shop,” “Burning Up (Fire), and her Love Yourself: Answer solo song” Euphoria. ”

