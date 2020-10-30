BTS: What are Jimin’s favorite songs?

BTS’s Jimin has a very broad taste in music. Here are his recommendations and the songs that are part of his playlist.

Whether you’re posting clips on social media or sharing a playlist on Spotify, fans can take a look at some of Jimin’s music recommendations.

Throughout his time with K-pop group BTS, this idol shared some of his favorite songs created by both the boy band and other artists. Here’s our look at some of Park Jimin’s favorite songs.

Jimin often shares his love for his solo songs

Of course, each member of BTS often shares their support for their solo songs. Jimin is no exception, especially when it comes to songs performed live, like “Serendipity”.

More recently, that includes his song from Map of the Soul: 7, titled “Filter.” His Spotify playlist of his favorite BTS hits included this upbeat solo track, plus songs from Love Yourself: Answer and The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever.

“Let’s see, from the song list from the recent concert… I like ‘Dionysus…’ I think I like ‘Dionysus’, ‘IDOL’ and ‘Mikrokosmos’ better. I love all the songs, ”Jimin said during a live broadcast, according to a translation.

‘Jealous’ by Labrinth

As we’ve already mentioned in other Somagnews articles, Labrinth is known for working on some critically acclaimed projects. Disney’s live adaptation of The Lion King and HBO’s drama series Euphoria are two of his greatest works.

Jimin, however, shared his love for the song “Jealous”, with a tweet posted in 2019. It quickly became one of the most sought after songs on Melon and other digital platforms.

Ha Sungwoon’s ‘Bird’

If every BTS member selected a Spotify playlist of their favorite songs, Jimin would surely include hits created by Zayn, Kehlani, Frank Ocean, and Chris Brown.

The playlist “Joah? Joah! “Appeared during 2017, which included hits of the time such as Ed Sheeran’s“ Shape of You. ”Over time, however, Jimin shared other favorite songs with fans on social media.

That includes Ha Sungwoon’s “Bird”. According to Elite Daily, “Jimin is friends with former Wanna One member Sungwoon, so when he released his debut solo single, ‘Bird,’ Jimin took the opportunity to promote his friend’s new music video.”

Jimin shared his favorite songs from ‘Map of the Soul: 7’

Thanks to Jimin’s updated Spotify playlist, fans learned which of the songs from Map of the Soul: 7 are his favorites. That includes the original version of “On,” performed on The Late Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, as well as the version with Sia.



