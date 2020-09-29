BTS Week’s second show is today, follow the live stream

Don’t miss any details of the BTS guys on their second day as guests on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Yesterday began BTS’s week on the Jimmy Fallon show, the idols gave an incredible historical-themed performance that took many by surprise, but that was just the beginning of an adventure. Get ready to watch the second program of this special and follow the live broadcast.

The boys of Bangtan Sonyeondan will be as guests on this show throughout the week, but on each day they will show new things that they have prepared especially for their fans, what will we see today?

The show scheduled for the second day will come with more surprises that you can only know if you watch the broadcast, that’s why we tell you how you can easily watch the show.

Prepare some snacks, your electronic devices with enough battery and enter special # 2 for BTS Week with your favorite artists.

HOW TO FOLLOW THE BTS WEEK DAY 2 BROADCAST?

First of all, you should consider the area of ​​the planet where you are, since the program will be broadcast live and the hours corresponding to each place will be different, the time that The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon begins is as follows:

SCHEDULE

September 29th

09:35 PM – Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Guatemala

10:35 PM – Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Panama

11:35 PM – Venezuela, Bolivia, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Cuba, Paraguay

September 30th

12:35 AM – Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil

05:35 AM – Spain

There are many ways to enjoy the show, below you will find some accesses to see the participation of BTS.



