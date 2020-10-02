BTS Week’s fourth show is today, watch the live stream

Today is BTS’s fourth participation in ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, check the schedules to tune in on the 4th of BTS Week. What surprises did the 7 guys prepare for ARMY?

BTS fans have enjoyed an event never seen before in ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the show will dress up to receive the boys of the K-pop band for the fourth time.

The boys’ past performances have been spectacular, adding to their fandom a large number of new fans who were very impressed by the group’s music, talent, and show quality.

Jin, Jimin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook have surely put on a specular show for their fourth day as guests on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’. What tracks do you hope singers and rappers will perform?

FOLLOW THE BTS WEEK DAY 4 BROADCAST ON ‘THE TONIGHT SHOW’ WITH JIMMY FALLON.

SCHEDULE:

October 1st.

09:35 PM Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Guatemala.

10:35 PM Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Panama.

11:35 PM Venezuela, Bolivia, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Cuba and Paraguay.

October 2nd.

12:35 AM Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay.

05:35 AM Spain.



