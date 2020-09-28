BTS Week on The Tonight Show Starts Today

Get ready for five continuous days of excitement with BTS, the idols will be on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon throughout the week and we tell you how you can watch them.

Bangtan Sonyeondan fans will be very happy to see their favorite idols on TV, BTS WEEK is coming with 5 nights of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon with these singers as special guests, where they will show many special content for their fans from all over the world. the world.

In a few hours we will be able to enjoy the first of these episodes of the Jimmy Fallon show with BTS and the emotion of the fans is already being present on social networks.

No ARMY wants to miss this program that will surely be full of special and very funny moments that will be discussed for a long time in the fandom, do you want to enjoy this experience?

Seeing this show will be very simple, but you must keep an eye on the links that will give you access and the schedules that correspond to each geographical area, that way you will not miss any details of this week with the idols of Big Hit Entertainment.

Are you ready for this special like 5 different BTS performances? This event will also feature interviews and some fun activities that you will love.

HOW CAN I SEE BTS ON THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON?

As we mentioned before, it is important that you take into account the time zone that corresponds to you, so you can follow the transmission at the precise moment. Find that data below:

Schedule

September 28 to October 2

09:35 PM – Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Guatemala

10:35 PM – Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Panama

11:35 PM – Venezuela, Bolivia, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Cuba, Paraguay

September 29 to October 3

12:35 AM – Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil

05:35 AM – Spain



