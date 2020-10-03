BTS Week closes the Tonight Show special with a flourish

The idols showed an incredible performance of Dynamite during the latest episode of BTS Week alongside Jimmy Fallon.

Throughout the week, The Tonight Show showed a special for fans of Bangtan Sonyeondan where these talented singers showed many wonderful moments. The last episode was no exception, the idols had a memorable performance and Jimmy appreciated their participation.

On the last night of BTS Week, the host of this show took a moment to reflect on everything that had happened within the show in recent days, Jimmy said he would miss these episodes, but wanted to thank the guys at BTS for their dedication and commitment, as they showed unique high-quality performances in terms of choreography, interpretation and production.

He also recognized the passion and loyalty of ARMY, who patiently followed everything that included represented this special. After introducing himself as Chimmy Fallon, he expressed his love for the group’s fandom while making figures of hearts with both hands.

BTS’S LAST PERFORMANCE AT THE TONIGHT SHOW

The closing of this special week had to be done in the best way, therefore, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, RM, Suga and V prepared a very interesting and full of energy performance.

The idols performed Dynamite, their most recent song and the hit charts around the world. For this, they used as a set a playground with a skating rink and some other attractions.

Surrounded by a retro vibe, the members gathered little by little until they reached the skating rink, where they sang and danced to the rhythm of the song.

