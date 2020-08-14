BTS: Was V jealous of Jungkook?

BTS: When V was jealous of Jungkook and scolded Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik from the Wooga Squad to do something for him

It was last year that BTS member V revealed in a tweet that he had “irritated” his Wooga Squad brothers into sending him a personalized coffee and a snack truck as a surprise gift because he was jealous of his teammate at the show. boyband, Jungkook.

Sending trucks of coffee and snacks between famous friends in Korea is a pretty sweet tradition. It’s a way of showing your support for your friend’s work project to be successful while providing them with delicious snacks to devour and the BTS stars were not far behind.

Additionally, these trucks are personalized with photos of the celebrity along with a sweet message from the gift that is often laced with humor, giving us an idea of ​​the respective friendship.

Therefore, when BTS member Jungkook received a truck of coffee and snacks from his friend Yeo Jin-goo, V was definitely jealous of his partner!

Jungkook’s amazing gift!

To give you a bit of context, we go back to April 2019, when Kookie sent a truck of coffee and snacks to his member of the ’97 line on the sets of Hotel del Luna.

“From JG (Jeon Jung-kook) to JG (Yeo Jin-goo), the cafe / pizzeria opens next to Hotel Del Luna, one of the banners reads while another showing Jungkook’s face says:” From Jungkook from BTS, Yeo Jin-goo’s Friend “via Soompi.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bv-p43_B_op/?utm_source=ig_embed

In addition, there were personalized stickers with Jin-goo’s beautiful face with the text “I will cheer on Hotel Del Luna. From Jin-goo’s friend Jungkook.” Jin-goo happily shared a photo of himself posing in front of the coffee and snack truck on Instagram.

In return, Jin-goo sent Jungkook a truck of coffee and snacks during BTS’s fan meeting in Busan on June 16. The custom banner read:

“From JG (Jin-goo) to JG (Jungkook / Junggook). I’m cheering on BTS and The Golden Maknae Jungkook! From Yeo Jin-goo, Jungkook’s friend.”

내가 핫도그 좋아하는 건 또 어떻게 알고

고마워 잘 먹었어 🙂#ㅈㄱㅈㄱ pic.twitter.com/ZMKwnB4wIL — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) June 16, 2019

The sticker with Jungkook’s beautiful face read, “Have a nice day full of happy memories! – Jin-goo, Jungkook’s friend,” while phrases like “How handsome” and “How handsome” were also added. A happy Kookie tweeted photos of himself next to the snack truck and wrote, “How did you know I like hot dogs? Thanks, I ate it right. #JGJG.”

V got jealous of Jungkook!

Taehyung was envious of Jungkook and scolded his Wooga Squad members for it!

If you’re new to the K-Pop fandom, Wooga Squad is made up of V along with Itaewon Class star Park Seo-joon, Parasite star Choi Woo-shik, The Heirs star Park Hyung-sik and Walk singer Peakboy.

The friendship began when they starred in Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth and since then, the boys have shared a deep friendship.

Keeping their word, Seo-joon, Woo-shik, Hyung-sik, and Peakboy surprised their friend during BTS’s fan meeting in Seoul on June 22. The boys sent a personalized coffee and snack truck to TaeTae, but they also made fun of his brother in the cutest way.

“From your brothers,” the Wooga Squad shared as a poster with a funny photo of V read, “No need to say much. We could have gone further, but we stuck with it. I love you too.” Taking to Twitter to share photos of himself posing in front of the coffee and snack truck, using hashtags, Taehyung joked, “To be honest, I was jealous of Jungkook, so I asked them to do it for me [laughing sounds].”

Meanwhile, V and Jungkook are extremely busy as BTS is gearing up for the release of their next single, Dynamite, which has upbeat vibes similar to their previous hits Mic Drop and Waste It On Me.

While we have to wait until August 21 for the long-awaited track to come out along with the first MV (Dynamite MV [B-side] will also be released on August 25), the promotion schedule for it has already started.

