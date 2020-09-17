BTS was part of America’s Got Talent

The BTS members performed Dynamite for a performance that would be revealed in the semifinal of the America’s Got Talent show.

The TV show America’s Got Talent had the boys of BTS as guests with a very special Dynamite performance. The members of Bangtan Sonyeondan showed all their talent and style, but also, they transported us to a spectacular retro stage, below we will tell you all the details of this performance.

The presentation begins with the doors of America’s Got Talent opening and showing us Jungkook on a night stage with warm lights everywhere. This idol is turning his back to the camera, but turns around as soon as his performance begins.

In the second part of this video clip we see RM on a rooftop of a gas station, who joins the song by dancing and singing his verses for this melody from above. Then the lower camera shows J-Hope next to the petrol dispensers from an ancient time that perfectly complement the setting, but there are still many surprises to discover.

The Dynamite chorus begins and with a camera movement we now see Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, V, Suga and RM continue with the song and show the choreography that we already know for this piece of music.

The outfits of these guys play a very important role, since they are the costumes that we saw in the Dynamite MV and that add an extra touch to the retro aesthetic of the presentation.

Namjoon and Taehyung part ways with the rest of the group to get into a vintage car with BTS 0613 plates in honor of their debut date. Later on, Suga seizes the moment when he climbs into the hood of the car and begins to sing his verses of the song, but followed by, we see Jimin’s performance that was filmed in front of a restaurant that transports us to a new setting.

It is at this site where a second group formation would also be filmed. Fireworks were part of this presentation, increasing the details for an incredible performance.

Bangtan Sonyeondan’s performance surprised his fans around the world, who enjoyed a unique show with the perfect setting. This clip was filmed in Everland, an amusement park located in South Korea that has an area inspired by the 50’s era of the United States, this space is named after Rocskville-themed US and will make you feel like in a movie .

Did you miss BTS’s performance on America’s Got Talent? You can see it below:

