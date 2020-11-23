BTS Wants to Win 100 Beautiful Faces

BTS is shaping up to be the winners of ‘TC Candler & The Independent Critics’ annual beauty contest “The 100 Most Beautiful Faces in the World.”

2020 was and is the most promising year in BTS’s career, it remains to be seen if this Tuesday, November 24, their dream will be fulfilled at the GRAMMY Awards. With their most recent release by “BE,” the Bangtan boys once again proved how popular they are by breaking various records on music platforms and could also master beauty standards.

Through the YouTube channel Entertainment Awards, a video was published that shows the annual list of the 100 most beautiful faces in the world, where various male figures from music, TV, cinema and sports fell in love with fans with their physical attractiveness and it seems that BTS could take over the top 10.

Voting for this contest is done through social networks, on the official Instagram account @tccandler, fans have shared various messages with the voting hahstag to choose the most handsome men in the world and, so far, the members of the K-pop group have positioned themselves as the winners.

BTS, THE PRETTY BOYS IN THE WORLD

According to preliminary results, BTS occupies the first seven places of The 100 Most Beautiful Faces in the World organized by TC Candler & The Independent Critics, a domain that once again proves its popularity, as its great army of fans has become invincible, as well as their unattainable figures that idols have achieved with their music.

They are not yet the official results, these will be announced at the end of December, but last year they ranked first. Beyond stereotypes, BTS has managed to break down language barriers and has shown the importance of self-love, becoming not only attractive boys, but also souls who have managed to connect the beauty of their talent and their heart.

