BTS: V’s Stigma Turns 5, What Does The Lyrics Say In English?

V’s Stigma is one of the most beloved songs on BTS’s Wings album, do you know what the message is in English lyrics?

BTS’s Kim Taehyung fell in love with ARMY with his unique voice with the song Stigma from the Wings era, the song has already turned 5 years since its international release and ARMY remembered the solo on its anniversary. Know the lyrics in English.

Wings is one of the most interesting record materials and with the most secrets in its lyrics, each of the members of BTS presented solo songs in which they themselves worked and shared important passages in their lives.

RM assured that Stigma was one of the most personal themes on the album, he did not talk about the meaning it had for V, but many fans understood different messages in the interpretation of the K-Pop star.

Five years after its official launch, the fandom of the group celebrated the achievements that V obtained with his solo, such as millions of reproductions in the YouTube MV, in addition to the listens that he accumulated over time, being one of his hits unmissable.

But do you know what Stigma says about V in English? The lyrics of the song took on the theme of guilt, what a person feels and believes after someone gets hurt by their own decisions.

V’S STIGMA, THE ENGLISH LYRICS OF THE BTS MEMBER’S SOLO

[Verse 1]

I’ve been hiding it

I tell you something

Just to leave it buried

Now I can’t endure it anymore

Why couldn’t I say it then

I have been hurting anyway

Really, I won’t be able to endure it

[Pre-Chorus]

Now cry

It’s only that I’m very sorry towards you

Again, cry

Because I couldn’t protect you

— Se han cumplido 5 años desde el lanzamiento de “Stigma”, una obra de arte en todos los sentidos .. ~ ♡ VOCAL LEGEND TAEHYUNG#5YearsWithStigma#태형이의소울_스티그마5주년_축하해 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/G686WqA8Jr — Gin; googie₇༉ ⁶₁₃ 🦕 (@jkgguks97) September 7, 2021

[Chorus]

Deeper, deeper, the wound just gets deeper

Like pieces of broken glass that I can’t reverse

Deeper, it’s just the heart that hurts every day

You who was punished in my stead

You who were only delicate and fragile

[Verse 2]

Stop crying, tell me something

Try saying to me, who had no courage

Why did you do that to me then

I’m sorry

Forget it, what right do I have

To tell you to do this, or that

[Chorus]

Deeper, deeper, the wound just gets deeper

Like pieces of broken glass that I can’t reverse

Deeper, it’s just the heart that hurts every day

You who was punished in my stead

You who were only delicate and fragile

[Bridge]

I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I’m sorry, my brother

Even if I try to hide it

Or conceal it, it can’t be erased

“Are you calling me a sinner?”

What more do I have to say

I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I’m sorry my sister

Even if I try to hide it

Or conceal it, it can’t be erased

So, cry, please, dry my eyes, ooh

[Chorus]

That light, that light, please illuminate my sins (Oh)

Where I can’t turn back

The red blood is flowing down

Deeper, I feel like dying every day

Please let me be punished

Please forgive me for my sins

Please