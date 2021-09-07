BTS: V’s Stigma Turns 5, What Does The Lyrics Say In English?

V’s Stigma is one of the most beloved songs on BTS’s Wings album, do you know what the message is in English lyrics?
BTS’s Kim Taehyung fell in love with ARMY with his unique voice with the song Stigma from the Wings era, the song has already turned 5 years since its international release and ARMY remembered the solo on its anniversary. Know the lyrics in English.
Wings is one of the most interesting record materials and with the most secrets in its lyrics, each of the members of BTS presented solo songs in which they themselves worked and shared important passages in their lives.
RM assured that Stigma was one of the most personal themes on the album, he did not talk about the meaning it had for V, but many fans understood different messages in the interpretation of the K-Pop star.
Five years after its official launch, the fandom of the group celebrated the achievements that V obtained with his solo, such as millions of reproductions in the YouTube MV, in addition to the listens that he accumulated over time, being one of his hits unmissable.
But do you know what Stigma says about V in English? The lyrics of the song took on the theme of guilt, what a person feels and believes after someone gets hurt by their own decisions.
V’S STIGMA, THE ENGLISH LYRICS OF THE BTS MEMBER’S SOLO
[Verse 1]
I’ve been hiding it
I tell you something
Just to leave it buried
Now I can’t endure it anymore
Why couldn’t I say it then
I have been hurting anyway
Really, I won’t be able to endure it
[Pre-Chorus]
Now cry
It’s only that I’m very sorry towards you
Again, cry
Because I couldn’t protect you
— Se han cumplido 5 años desde el lanzamiento de “Stigma”, una obra de arte en todos los sentidos .. ~ ♡
VOCAL LEGEND TAEHYUNG#5YearsWithStigma#태형이의소울_스티그마5주년_축하해 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/G686WqA8Jr
— Gin; googie₇༉ ⁶₁₃ 🦕 (@jkgguks97) September 7, 2021
[Chorus]
Deeper, deeper, the wound just gets deeper
Like pieces of broken glass that I can’t reverse
Deeper, it’s just the heart that hurts every day
You who was punished in my stead
You who were only delicate and fragile
[Verse 2]
Stop crying, tell me something
Try saying to me, who had no courage
Why did you do that to me then
I’m sorry
Forget it, what right do I have
To tell you to do this, or that
[Chorus]
Deeper, deeper, the wound just gets deeper
Like pieces of broken glass that I can’t reverse
Deeper, it’s just the heart that hurts every day
You who was punished in my stead
You who were only delicate and fragile
[Bridge]
I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I’m sorry, my brother
Even if I try to hide it
Or conceal it, it can’t be erased
“Are you calling me a sinner?”
What more do I have to say
I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I’m sorry my sister
Even if I try to hide it
Or conceal it, it can’t be erased
So, cry, please, dry my eyes, ooh
[Chorus]
That light, that light, please illuminate my sins (Oh)
Where I can’t turn back
The red blood is flowing down
Deeper, I feel like dying every day
Please let me be punished
Please forgive me for my sins
Please