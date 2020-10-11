BTS: V Shows Its Influence On Fashion

Kaitlyn Kubrick
The BTS V member showed his immense influence on fashion once again when his Tom Ford ‘VCut’ suit sold out within hours.

The BTS V member, who recently surprised the ARMY with super beautiful snaps as part of VCut, sold out his Tom Ford embellished suit in just a few hours.

The fact that BTS members have a worldwide influence over millions and millions of BTS ARMY members would be an understatement. Everything they say, wear, or even endorse tends to become a trending topic or better yet, it sells out in hours.

We are used to seeing the outfits worn by the septet sell out, sometimes in a matter of minutes. That’s the power of BTS!

V’s suit sold out in hours

Take V’s recent formal attire for the Variety cover shoot, for example. As a surprise to ARMY, Kim Taehyung recently showed several real shots while donning a Tom Ford suit and another from designer Kim Seoryong’s Fall / Winter 2020 collection.

When it comes to Tom Ford’s outfit, TaeTae looked regal in a charcoal gray striped wool suit and silk peak lapel that cost around $ 4,860. And as expected, the expensive AF Tom Ford suit sold out within hours according to KStar Live. Let BTS idol V make a fashion statement every time!

BTS’s online concert

Meanwhile, ARMY is preparing for BTS’s online concert MAP OF THE SOUL ON: E, which will take place on October 11. We’ll see the members perform their hits from Map of the Soul: 7. while the cost of producing the online concert is said to be eight times that of Bang Bang Con: The Live.

Unfortunately, the offline concert that was supposed to take place simultaneously had to be canceled due to COVID-19. Also, BTS’s new album BE will be released on November 20.

 


