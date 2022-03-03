BTS: V showed Jimin that his friendship is more valuable than money

V and Jimin from BTS have one of the most envied friendships for many. The bond between them is so strong that no adversity or money could stop Taehyung from giving his best friend a surprise. Do you know what is it about? Keep reading!

Without a doubt, one of the strongest friendships in the world of K-pop is that of the boys from BTS, a group that stayed forever in our hearts, because they are so talented that their popularity has reached many parts of the world.

We know very well that within this group there is a good relationship of friends and they have always let us know how well they get along with each other, but there is exactly one friendship that we all love since they are very tender. Who are we talking about?

Well, nothing more and nothing less than the adorable V and Jimin. The singers always let us see how united they are and the dynamic between them always leaves moments worth remembering for their fans.

But who are Jimin and V? If you still do not know, there is nothing to worry about, here we tell you.

JIMIN AND V, THE BTS MEMBERS THAT WILL MAKE YOU WANT TO HAVE A FRIENDSHIP LIKE THEIRS

Park Jimin and Kim Taehyung belong to the world-renowned K-pop group Bangtan Sonyeondan, better known as BTS.

BTS is made up of seven members, leader Kim Namjoon, better recognized as RM; the elder Kim Seok Jin, better known as Jin; Min Yoongi (Suga), Jung Hoseok (J-Hope), Park Jimin (Jimin), Kim Taehyung (V), and Jeon Jungkook (Jungkook).

This renowned K-Pop group debuted in 2013, with the song ‘No More Dream’ and under the company Big Hit Music. BTS was formed in the suburbs of the city of Seoul, in South Korea.

But before working together in BTS, Jimin and V have known each other since school days. They both attended the same high school and graduated at the same time. Lifelong friends!

V SPENT A LOT OF MONEY TO GIVE JIMIN A CUTE DETAIL

Now today, BTS is a world-renowned group and without a doubt the members have many zeros in their bank accounts, even several of them have the famous and rare “Black Cards”.

But in reality, from the beginning it was not like that, each one of the members of BTS comes from different families with different needs and V was not one of the most fortunate economically, but since then we knew that he would be able to do everything for his friends even if his situation was sometimes difficult.

In BTS debut era, Jimin’s birthday was drawing near. We know that it is a very special date and V recognizes it more than anyone. When the interpreter of ‘Filter’ saw a jacket that he had liked, V; he did not hesitate to buy it and thus give it to her as a gift.

What touches us is that the price of the jacket was very high, but Taehyung still spent on it. It is estimated that the price of the gift was more than a thousand dollars, this happened when the boys had just debuted and did not have the money they have now.

When V was asked why he had spent so much on a jacket, he replied that it was a gift for Jimin and that it was totally worth it. wow! Without a doubt, this gift was an effort for the idol and marked the friendship of the boys, since this action of effort and attention for his friend is something unique and that we do not find every day.

Without a doubt, the friendship of V and Jimin is very solid from the beginning of the group and is full of beautiful details, that is why ARMY is moved to learn of these tender data.

Do you also want a friend that detailed? We do! Showing affection with details and effort is worth more than a coat of more than a thousand dollars.

We know very well that this friendship is infinite and we want to continue being part of it.

